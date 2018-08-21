CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Invests $126,000 in Tableau Software Inc Class A (DATA) Stock

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,286 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Tableau Software Inc Class A in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tableau Software Inc Class A in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Tableau Software Inc Class A in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DATA opened at $100.12 on Tuesday. Tableau Software Inc Class A has a 52-week low of $68.37 and a 52-week high of $112.42.

Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The software company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.05). Tableau Software Inc Class A had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $243.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Tableau Software Inc Class A’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Tableau Software Inc Class A will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Tableau Software Inc Class A news, insider Adam Selipsky sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $302,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,956,414.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elliott H. Jurgensen, Jr. sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $99,545.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,370 shares in the company, valued at $333,798.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,023,696 shares of company stock worth $104,860,101. Insiders own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tableau Software Inc Class A from $90.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A in a report on Monday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Tableau Software Inc Class A from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tableau Software Inc Class A from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Tableau Software Inc Class A from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.48.

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

