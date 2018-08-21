Cincinnati Bell (CBB) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Cincinnati Bell (NASDAQ:CBB) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cincinnati Bell earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 48.1366495410313 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Cincinnati Bell to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

CBB stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $12.95. 270,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,115. Cincinnati Bell has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $22.20.

Cincinnati Bell (NASDAQ:CBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.96 million.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as Fioptics voice lines, voice over Internet protocol, long distance, digital trunking, switched access, caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

