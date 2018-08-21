Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CTXR stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $5.49.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. equities analysts forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Myron Z. Holubiak bought 784,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $1,003,921.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC boosted its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) by 205.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431,070 shares during the quarter. Citius Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.2% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned 6.01% of Citius Pharmaceuticals worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido product, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

