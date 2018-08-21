Clearwater Paper Corp (CLW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $434.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) to report sales of $434.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clearwater Paper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $431.75 million to $437.00 million. Clearwater Paper posted sales of $426.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.81 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clearwater Paper.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $432.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.15 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 9.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,759,000 after purchasing an additional 196,113 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 23,521.8% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 153,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 153,127 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,255,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 100.2% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 129,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 64,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 108.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 41,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLW stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.35. The stock had a trading volume of 212,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,868. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Clearwater Paper has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $50.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

