CNH Industrial (CNHI) Raised to C at TheStreet

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNHI. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.65.

CNHI opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 5.06. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.06.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at $3,486,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 592.5% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 231,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 197,911 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at $1,339,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 235.1% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 100,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 70,488 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

