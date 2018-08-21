CNO Financial Group (CNO) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.41

News stories about CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CNO Financial Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.41 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.3476648633929 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

CNO stock opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.13.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $23.00 price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of CNO Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNO Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

In related news, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $731,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,881.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

