Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $72.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th.

NYSE KOF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $62.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,373. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52-week low of $54.53 and a 52-week high of $86.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,217,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,146,000 after buying an additional 131,580 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,165,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,792,000 after buying an additional 182,300 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 563,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,796,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,420,000 after buying an additional 86,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

