Codorus Valley Bancorp (CVLY) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Codorus Valley Bancorp stock opened at $31.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $284.93 million, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.61. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.62 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 10.71%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 3,368.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides various business and consumer banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; industrial loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans.

