Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder (INB) Receiving Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder (NYSE:INB) has trended positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder earned a news sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.4303707754941 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.54. The stock had a trading volume of 93,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,634. Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $10.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be given a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%.

Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is total return with an emphasis on high current income. The Fund invests in various industry sectors, such as financial, technology, healthcare, industrials, real estate, consumer-non-cyclical, consumer-cyclical, energy, closed-end funds, materials, banks-foreign, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, pipelines, communications, telecommunication services, automotive, gas distribution, pipelines-C-Corp, railways, electric, banks, toll roads, insurance, water, airports, hotel, integrated electric insurance-foreign and other.

