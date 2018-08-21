Coimatic 3.0 (CTIC3) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $88.00

Coimatic 3.0 (CURRENCY:CTIC3) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Coimatic 3.0 has a market cap of $2,176.00 and $88.00 worth of Coimatic 3.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coimatic 3.0 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Coimatic 3.0 has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005130 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015598 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000322 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00271903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00148132 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000222 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010740 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00034485 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Coimatic 3.0

Coimatic 3.0’s total supply is 102,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,259,512 tokens. Coimatic 3.0’s official Twitter account is @coimatic. The official website for Coimatic 3.0 is coimatic.com.

Coimatic 3.0 Token Trading

Coimatic 3.0 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coimatic 3.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coimatic 3.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coimatic 3.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

