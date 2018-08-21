Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI) Shares Sold by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,030,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114,611 shares during the quarter. Colliers International Group makes up 2.3% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned approximately 2.72% of Colliers International Group worth $78,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 32.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 36.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 31.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 102,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Shares of CIGI traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.05. 1,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,794. Colliers International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $46.60 and a 52 week high of $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.50.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.58. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $667.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. The company's Sales and Lease Brokerage division offers transaction brokerage services, including landlord representation, tenant representation, and capital markets and investment services, as well as property management, leasing, and valuations.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.