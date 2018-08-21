Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 46,746 Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 41.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,746 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 23,690 shares in the last quarter.

Get Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF alerts:

DIAL stock opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0617 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st.

Recommended Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.