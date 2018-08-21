Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Invests $1.31 Million in Teradata Co. (TDC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,637 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,613,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,713,000 after acquiring an additional 687,719 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,801,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,868,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,039,000 after acquiring an additional 397,070 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,000,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,683,000 after acquiring an additional 319,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDC opened at $41.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.65, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.97. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $29.90 and a 1-year high of $44.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.28 million. Teradata had a positive return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Standpoint Research downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Teradata from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Teradata in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In other Teradata news, EVP Daniel L. Harrington sold 13,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $524,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,348.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides analytic data solutions and related services worldwide. The company operates through Americas Data and Analytics, and International Data and Analytics segments. Its analytic data solutions comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services.

