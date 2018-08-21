Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Invests $1.34 Million in Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 18,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 25.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 93,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 18,899 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 29.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 18,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Argus increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.10.

NYSE:VNO opened at $76.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.88. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $541.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.78 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 5.16%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.56%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

