Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Invests $1.36 Million in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 937.5% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3,720.6% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 119,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 116,528 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5,600.0% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHD opened at $57.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.21 and a 52 week high of $58.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 20.29%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Church & Dwight to $60.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Barclays set a $46.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 13,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $653,467.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Farrell sold 19,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $925,729.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,441.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 546,359 shares of company stock worth $30,525,872 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

