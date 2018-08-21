Commscope Holding Company Inc (COMM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.85.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COMM shares. Morgan Stanley cut Commscope from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 30th. TheStreet cut Commscope from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Commscope from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. acquired a new stake in Commscope in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Commscope in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Commscope by 6,300.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Commscope in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Commscope in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

NASDAQ COMM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.07. 721,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,389. Commscope has a 1-year low of $26.29 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Commscope had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Commscope will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

