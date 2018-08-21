Comparing China Automotive Systems (CAAS) & Delphi Technologies (DLPH)

China Automotive Systems (NYSE: DLPH) and Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

This table compares China Automotive Systems and Delphi Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Automotive Systems -5.52% 3.39% 1.53% Delphi Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Delphi Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. China Automotive Systems does not pay a dividend. Delphi Technologies pays out 13.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.0% of China Automotive Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.2% of Delphi Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.2% of China Automotive Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Delphi Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Automotive Systems and Delphi Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Automotive Systems $499.06 million 0.25 -$19.34 million $0.64 6.17 Delphi Technologies $4.85 billion 0.72 $285.00 million $5.15 7.67

Delphi Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than China Automotive Systems. China Automotive Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Delphi Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for China Automotive Systems and Delphi Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Automotive Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Delphi Technologies 0 2 9 0 2.82

Delphi Technologies has a consensus target price of $55.90, suggesting a potential upside of 41.48%. Given Delphi Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Delphi Technologies is more favorable than China Automotive Systems.

Summary

Delphi Technologies beats China Automotive Systems on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts. It is also involved in the marketing of automotive parts in North America and Brazil, as well as the provision of after sales, and research and development support services. The company primarily sells its products to the original equipment manufacturing customers. China Automotive Systems, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jing Zhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components. It also provides power electronics solutions, including supervisory controllers and software, and DC/DC converters and inverters. This segment sells its portfolio of technologies and solutions for propulsion systems to original equipment manufacturers of light vehicles, including passenger cars, trucks, vans, and sport-utility vehicles; and commercial vehicles, such as light-duty, medium-duty, and heavy-duty trucks, as well as commercial vans, buses, and off-highway vehicles. The Delphi Technologies Aftermarket segment manufactures and sells aftermarket products, such as cover fuel injection, electronics and engine management, maintenance and test equipment, and vehicle diagnostics to independent aftermarket and original equipment service customers, and independent retailers and wholesale distributors. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.