Comparing GreenSky (GSKY) and Steel Connect (STCN)

GreenSky (NASDAQ: STCN) and Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get GreenSky alerts:

This table compares GreenSky and Steel Connect’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenSky N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Steel Connect $436.62 million 0.30 -$25.82 million N/A N/A

GreenSky has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Steel Connect.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GreenSky and Steel Connect, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenSky 0 2 10 0 2.83 Steel Connect 0 0 0 0 N/A

GreenSky presently has a consensus price target of $27.60, suggesting a potential upside of 51.57%. Given GreenSky’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GreenSky is more favorable than Steel Connect.

Profitability

This table compares GreenSky and Steel Connect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenSky N/A N/A N/A Steel Connect 7.37% -33.66% -5.54%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.6% of GreenSky shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Steel Connect shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Steel Connect shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc., a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Steel Connect Company Profile

Steel Connect, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain and logistics services to the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, storage, retail, and other industries. It operates through four segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, and e-Business. The company offers material planning and factory supply solutions, including sourcing and delivering inbound materials, kitting and assembly of packaging materials and accessories, and managing logistics and delivery schedules into multiple manufacturing sites or partners; and value-added warehousing and distribution services, such as order management, pick, pack, ship, retail connectivity, demand planning, and integrated transportation management services, as well as solutions for the physical programming of digital content comprising software, firmware, upgrades, or promotional material onto various types of flash media. It also provides aftermarket services that include product returns management services for simplifying the returns process for retailers and manufacturers; and product repair and recovery services for clients to enhance the value of returned and excess inventory. In addition, the company offers e-business solutions, which comprise e-commerce, contact center, and financial management solutions, as well as entitlement management solution that uses a software platform, which enables clients to manage access to digital and multimedia products, content, features, and services. The company was formerly known as ModusLink Global Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Steel Connect, Inc. in February 2018. Steel Connect, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.