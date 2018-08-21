Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Quiet Period To End on August 28th (NASDAQ:CNST)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:CNST) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, August 28th. Constellation Pharmaceuticals had issued 4,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 19th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Cann assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $12.21.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($9.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($9.25).

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Alexandria Venture Investments acquired 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James E. Flynn purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 400,001 shares of company stock worth $6,000,015 over the last ninety days.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

There is no company description available for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc

