Contrasting Malvern Bancorp (MLVF) & Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock (FMAO)

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ: FMAO) and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock (NASDAQ:FMAO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Malvern Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Malvern Bancorp 15.63% 7.64% 0.75% Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock 26.50% 10.78% 1.31%

Risk and Volatility

Malvern Bancorp has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.1% of Malvern Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Malvern Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Malvern Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Malvern Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock 0 1 0 0 2.00

Malvern Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.13%. Given Malvern Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Malvern Bancorp is more favorable than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Malvern Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Malvern Bancorp $36.12 million 4.51 $5.81 million N/A N/A Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock $51.98 million 7.94 $12.72 million $1.38 32.31

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock has higher revenue and earnings than Malvern Bancorp.

Dividends

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Malvern Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock pays out 40.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock beats Malvern Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits; and debit and credit card, wire transfer, automated teller, Internet banking, ACH origination, safe deposit box, telephone banking, and mobile banking services. It also provides residential mortgage loans, such as one class and one-to four-family first lien residential mortgage loans; residential and commercial construction loans, and land loans; commercial loans, including commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, industrial loans, and commercial business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and unsecured consumer lines of credit. In addition, the company offers liquidity management, investment, custody, wealth planning, trust and fiduciary, insurance, and 401k services to high net worth individuals and families. Further, it provides remote deposit capture banking for business customers; and mobile remote deposit capture banking for retail and business customers. As of September 30, 2017, the company owns and maintains its headquarters and six full-service financial centers; leases financial centers in Glen Mills and Villanova, Pennsylvania; a private banking office in Morristown, New Jersey; and leases representative offices in Montchanin, Delaware, and Palm Beach, Florida. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending products; loans for farm land, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvements loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles. In addition, the company offers commercial real estate loans, such as operation lines of credit and machinery purchase loans; and agricultural and consumer real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and consumer loans, as well as industrial development bonds. Further, it provides automated teller machine services; and online banking, remote deposit capture or electronic deposit processing, merchant credit card, and mobile banking services. As of February 8, 2018, the company operated through 25 offices. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is based in Archbold, Ohio.

