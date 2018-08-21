Cornerstone Advisory LLP Acquires 7,861 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Cornerstone Advisory LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 4.1% of Cornerstone Advisory LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cornerstone Advisory LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 146,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,889,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 132,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,929,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 156,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,284,000 after buying an additional 10,166 shares during the last quarter.

VBR stock opened at $141.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $118.63 and a 52 week high of $141.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

