Cornerstone Advisory LLP Buys 224,463 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (MLPA)

Cornerstone Advisory LLP grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 108.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,463 shares during the period. Global X MLP ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cornerstone Advisory LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cornerstone Advisory LLP’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 236.0% during the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 600.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,634 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.1895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%.

