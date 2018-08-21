Cornerstone Advisory LLP Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Cornerstone Advisory LLP lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,351,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,419,000 after purchasing an additional 253,874 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,119,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 357,624 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19,626.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,799,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,932 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,789,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,042,000 after purchasing an additional 48,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,603,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,447,000 after purchasing an additional 84,522 shares during the last quarter.

IVW stock opened at $171.57 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $138.20 and a 52 week high of $172.69.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

