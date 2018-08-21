Coty (COTY) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.74-0.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.81.

Shares of COTY opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.28. Coty has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $21.68.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Coty will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

COTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Coty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Consumer Edge upgraded Coty from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 price objective on Coty and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Coty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Coty to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.65.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care products, and mass fragrances primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores and pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, and traditional food and drug retailers, as well as own branded e-commerce and direct to consumer Websites.

