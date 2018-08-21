Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.03

Media stories about Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store earned a daily sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the restaurant operator an impact score of 44.6436237317923 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $152.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $141.75 and a 12-month high of $179.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $721.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.05 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.74%.

CBRL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.63.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The company's gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparels, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as candies, preserves, pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, and other food items.

