Craig Howard Hoskins Sells 4,450 Shares of Performance Food Group Co (PFGC) Stock

Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 4,450 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total value of $149,653.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,439.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Craig Howard Hoskins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

On Monday, June 11th, Craig Howard Hoskins sold 10,500 shares of Performance Food Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $368,550.00.

Shares of PFGC stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,145. Performance Food Group Co has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.28.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,955,362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $297,168,000 after purchasing an additional 123,615 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,401,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $220,934,000 after acquiring an additional 136,657 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,373,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,495,000 after acquiring an additional 186,801 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,529,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,825,000 after acquiring an additional 20,739 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,908,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,044,000 after acquiring an additional 168,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital set a $43.00 price objective on Performance Food Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, such as meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as seafood products, shortenings and oils, baked goods, and salad dressings.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.