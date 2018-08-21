Critical Contrast: Access National (ANCX) & Kearny Financial (KRNY)

Access National (NASDAQ: KRNY) and Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Access National alerts:

This table compares Access National and Kearny Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Access National 19.04% 8.06% 1.19% Kearny Financial 10.61% 2.75% 0.56%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.0% of Access National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Kearny Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of Access National shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Kearny Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Access National and Kearny Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Access National 0 3 3 0 2.50 Kearny Financial 1 0 0 0 1.00

Access National presently has a consensus price target of $30.60, indicating a potential upside of 10.35%. Kearny Financial has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.91%. Given Access National’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Access National is more favorable than Kearny Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Access National has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kearny Financial has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Access National and Kearny Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Access National $127.57 million 4.52 $16.50 million $1.61 17.22 Kearny Financial $184.69 million 7.79 $19.60 million N/A N/A

Kearny Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Access National.

Dividends

Access National pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Kearny Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Access National pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Access National beats Kearny Financial on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Access National Company Profile

Access National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Access National Bank that provides credit, deposit, mortgage, and wealth management services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and associated individuals primarily in the greater Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management. It offers checking, savings/money market, sweep, and zero balance accounts; investment management, financial planning, lockbox payment processing, payroll, and retirement account services, as well as certificates of deposit, qualified and employer sponsored retirement plans, and overnight investments; and loan products, including residential mortgage, asset secured, business investment, construction, and lot and land loans. In addition, the company provides lending products, such as accounts receivable lines of credit and collection; growth capital term loans; partner buyout funding; business acquisition, franchise, and equipment financing, as well as debt re-financing; and commercial mortgage and construction, and SBA preferred lender loans. The company operates from 15 banking centers located in Chantilly, Tysons, Reston, Leesburg, Manassas, Arlington, Alexandria, Ashburn, Gainesville, Marshall, Middleburg, Purcellville, Richmond, and Warrenton in Virginia. Access National Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides various loans comprising one-to-four family mortgage loans; commercial mortgages, including loans secured by multi-family, mixed-use, and nonresidential properties; secured and unsecured business loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, account loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, and loans secured by savings accounts and certificates of deposit; and construction loans to builders/developers and individual homeowners. In addition, it sells insurance products to its customers and the general public through a third party networking arrangement. As of August 16, 2017, the company operated 42 branches located in northern and central New Jersey, and Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York. Kearny Financial Corp. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Access National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Access National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.