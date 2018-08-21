Critical Contrast: ZEALAND PHARMA/S (ZEAL) & Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT)

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ: AIMT) and Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.9% of ZEALAND PHARMA/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Aimmune Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Aimmune Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ZEALAND PHARMA/S and Aimmune Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZEALAND PHARMA/S -460.98% -75.66% -52.78% Aimmune Therapeutics N/A -69.64% -62.00%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZEALAND PHARMA/S and Aimmune Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZEALAND PHARMA/S $21.23 million 19.74 -$41.35 million N/A N/A Aimmune Therapeutics N/A N/A -$131.32 million ($2.61) -10.64

ZEALAND PHARMA/S has higher revenue and earnings than Aimmune Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ZEALAND PHARMA/S and Aimmune Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZEALAND PHARMA/S 0 0 4 0 3.00 Aimmune Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00

ZEALAND PHARMA/S currently has a consensus target price of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 100.54%. Aimmune Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $55.25, indicating a potential upside of 99.03%. Given ZEALAND PHARMA/S’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ZEALAND PHARMA/S is more favorable than Aimmune Therapeutics.

Summary

Aimmune Therapeutics beats ZEALAND PHARMA/S on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZEALAND PHARMA/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. The company has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

