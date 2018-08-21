CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (CCI) Shares Bought by Motco

Motco boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH comprises 0.9% of Motco’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Motco’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH were worth $8,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 72,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC grew its position in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 18.4% in the first quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC now owns 23,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 777,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 35.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $114.26 on Tuesday. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has a 12-month low of $98.85 and a 12-month high of $114.97. The firm has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.91). CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.60%.

CCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.08.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 6,100 shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.14 per share, for a total transaction of $671,854.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 107,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,875,515.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

