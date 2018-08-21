CRYPTO20 Price Hits $0.67 on Top Exchanges (C20)

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One CRYPTO20 token can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00010307 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, HitBTC and IDEX. CRYPTO20 has a market cap of $26.84 million and approximately $40,868.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CRYPTO20 has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015517 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000322 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00275756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00149499 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000239 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010733 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00033944 BTC.

About CRYPTO20

CRYPTO20’s genesis date was October 16th, 2017. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,338,578 tokens. CRYPTO20’s official message board is medium.crypto20.com. The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CRYPTO20 is crypto20.com.

Buying and Selling CRYPTO20

CRYPTO20 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRYPTO20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CRYPTO20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

