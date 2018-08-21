Danaos (DAC) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.06

Media headlines about Danaos (NYSE:DAC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Danaos earned a news sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the shipping company an impact score of 44.8142970775365 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of DAC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,006. The company has a market capitalization of $170.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.64. Danaos has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $2.50.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $111.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.98 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 17.74%. equities analysts predict that Danaos will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Danaos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2018, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units.

