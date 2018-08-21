Darcrus (DAR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $0.00

Darcrus (CURRENCY:DAR) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 21st. In the last seven days, Darcrus has traded 50.3% higher against the US dollar. Darcrus has a market cap of $1.32 million and $0.00 worth of Darcrus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Darcrus token can currently be bought for about $0.0970 or 0.00001500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015526 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000322 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00272815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00150341 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000232 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010795 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00034265 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Darcrus Token Profile

Darcrus was first traded on December 12th, 2016. Darcrus’ total supply is 13,600,388 tokens. Darcrus’ official website is darcr.us. Darcrus’ official Twitter account is @darcrus.

Darcrus Token Trading

Darcrus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Darcrus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Darcrus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Darcrus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

