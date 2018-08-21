DDR Corp. (DDR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

DDR Corp. (NYSE:DDR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.44.

DDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DDR from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DDR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of DDR from $17.00 to $14.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of DDR from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of DDR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

In other DDR news, Director Alexander Otto bought 633,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.89 per share, with a total value of $11,340,685.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,429,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,166,223.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Roulston sold 10,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $176,788.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,479,887 shares of company stock worth $44,137,608. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DDR by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,352,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,501,000 after buying an additional 1,058,722 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DDR by 151.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,916,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191,668 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DDR by 56.3% during the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DDR by 17.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,227,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of DDR by 4.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,689,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,360,000 after purchasing an additional 311,600 shares during the last quarter.

DDR stock opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. DDR has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89.

DDR (NYSE:DDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $204.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.65 million. DDR had a negative net margin of 32.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. equities analysts forecast that DDR will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDR is an owner and manager of 258 value-oriented shopping centers representing 89 million square feet in 32 states and Puerto Rico. The Company owns a high-quality portfolio of open-air shopping centers in major metropolitan areas that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers.

