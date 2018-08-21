Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Shares Sold by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC lowered its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 27.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 178,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,744,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,413,000 after purchasing an additional 105,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 586,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. ValuEngine cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Stephens set a $65.00 target price on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.36.

NYSE:DAL opened at $57.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.09. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.59 and a 1 year high of $60.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 12th. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 26th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 25th. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 28.40%.

In related news, insider Steven M. Sear sold 10,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total value of $556,924.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,498.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.47, for a total value of $757,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,440.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,681 shares of company stock valued at $7,061,493. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.