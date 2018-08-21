Dermira Inc (DERM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dermira and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Dermira and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th.

Get Dermira alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas G. Wiggans bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 49,805 shares of company stock valued at $479,517. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dermira during the second quarter worth approximately $9,491,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in Dermira during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dermira by 7.5% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,197,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,020,000 after buying an additional 83,064 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dermira during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Dermira by 94.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after buying an additional 301,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DERM traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 13,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market cap of $403.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.47. Dermira has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). The business had revenue of $39.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million. Dermira had a negative net margin of 761.87% and a negative return on equity of 128.21%. sell-side analysts expect that Dermira will post -5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dermira

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies to treat dermatologic diseases. The company's product candidates include Glycopyrronium tosylate, a novel form of an anticholinergic agent that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Olumacostat glasaretil, a novel small molecule designed to target sebum production, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and lebrikizumab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 13 that is in Phase 2b development for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Dermira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dermira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.