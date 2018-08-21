Deutsche Bank Reiterates €54.00 Price Target for ADO Properties (ADJ)

ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) has been assigned a €54.00 ($61.36) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ADJ. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Barclays set a €43.00 ($48.86) price target on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €59.40 ($67.50) price target on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €50.80 ($57.73).

ADJ stock opened at €53.30 ($60.57) on Tuesday. ADO Properties has a 52 week low of €32.39 ($36.81) and a 52 week high of €46.20 ($52.50).

ADO Properties Company Profile

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

