Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) PT Raised to $38.00

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Wedbush from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DKS. ValuEngine raised Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. OTR Global raised Dicks Sporting Goods to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.02. The company had a trading volume of 17,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.47. Dicks Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,031,950 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $246,469,000 after purchasing an additional 87,300 shares during the period. DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth approximately $1,759,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 108.4% during the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 169,206 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 88,025 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 3.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,486 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $12,810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.