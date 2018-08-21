Diebold Nixdorf Inc (DBD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Brokerages expect that Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) will post sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.12 billion. Diebold Nixdorf reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full-year sales of $4.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.57 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DBD shares. ValuEngine raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

DBD stock opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.57 million, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.04. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Gale S. Fitzgerald bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter worth about $143,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 30.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,731 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 31.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 407,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 96,921 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter worth about $3,286,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 32.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter.

Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Services, Software, and Systems. The Services segment provides product-related services, such as first and second line maintenance, preventive maintenance, and on-demand services; and managed and outsourcing services, including store lifecycle management, self-service fleet management, branch lifecycle management, automated teller machine (ATM) as-a-service, and managed mobility services, as well as cash management services.

