Differential Brands Group Inc (DFBG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Differential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFBG) to report $46.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Differential Brands Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.99 million to $48.70 million. Differential Brands Group posted sales of $42.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Differential Brands Group will report full year sales of $171.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $169.72 million to $172.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $185.34 million per share, with estimates ranging from $179.38 million to $191.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Differential Brands Group.

Get Differential Brands Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on DFBG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Differential Brands Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Differential Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $2.00 price target on shares of Differential Brands Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.50.

DFBG stock opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Differential Brands Group has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $6.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFBG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Differential Brands Group during the second quarter valued at $154,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Differential Brands Group by 28.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Differential Brands Group by 381.3% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 94,306 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 74,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp purchased a new position in Differential Brands Group during the second quarter valued at $808,000. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Differential Brands Group

Differential Brands Group Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and licensing of apparel products and accessories under the Robert Graham brand name worldwide. It operates through Wholesale and Consumer Direct segments. The company's product line includes men's sport shirts, knits, sweaters, polos, T-shirts, denim jeans, bottoms, shorts, sport coats, outerwear, and swimwear; shoes, belts, small leather goods, dress shirts, neckwear, tailored clothing, headwear, eye and sun glasses, jewelry, hosiery, underwear, loungewear, and fragrances for men that are produced through third parties under various license agreements; and women's apparel.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Differential Brands Group (DFBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Differential Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Differential Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.