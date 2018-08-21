Digital Credits (DGCS) Price Up 3% This Week

Digital Credits (CURRENCY:DGCS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Digital Credits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Digital Credits has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. Digital Credits has a market cap of $2,762.00 and $0.00 worth of Digital Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005110 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015535 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000321 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00271096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00148728 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000235 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010719 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00034346 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Digital Credits

Digital Credits’ total supply is 201,284,316 coins and its circulating supply is 5,826,388 coins. Digital Credits’ official Twitter account is @dcreditstwit. The official website for Digital Credits is dcredits.com.

Buying and Selling Digital Credits

Digital Credits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

