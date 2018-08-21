Dillard’s, Inc. to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (DDS)

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Dillard’s in a report issued on Thursday, August 16th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dillard’s’ FY2019 earnings at $6.61 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.83 EPS.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DDS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dillard’s to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. TheStreet cut Dillard’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.43.

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $77.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.60. Dillard’s has a 12-month low of $49.91 and a 12-month high of $98.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dillard’s news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $45,648.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,473.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James I. Freeman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $1,861,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,905,561.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,226 shares of company stock valued at $5,406,413 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

