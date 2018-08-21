Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) Director Sells $95,609.75 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Director Michael Kuo-Chih Tsai sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $95,609.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,016.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Diodes stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.01. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $304.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. Diodes had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 10.86%. analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIOD. BidaskClub raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Diodes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

