Dock (DOCK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.34 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last seven days, Dock has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar. Dock has a market cap of $6.81 million and $1.34 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dock token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene, Gate.io and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dock alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015526 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000322 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00272815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00150341 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000232 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010795 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00034265 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Dock Token Profile

Dock was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 429,228,376 tokens. Dock’s official message board is medium.com/dock-io. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dock’s official website is dock.io.

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, Kucoin, CoinBene and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.