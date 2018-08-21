Dollar General Corp. (DG) Expected to Earn Q2 2019 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Dollar General in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.54. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.05 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.86 EPS.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 price target on shares of Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.74.

Dollar General stock opened at $107.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.65. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $70.30 and a 12 month high of $108.16. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.06 per share, for a total transaction of $200,336.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,622.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,849.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,303,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,813,000 after acquiring an additional 425,173 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,012,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,401,000 after acquiring an additional 255,240 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in Dollar General by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,863,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,076,000 after acquiring an additional 84,418 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Dollar General by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,450,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,987,000 after acquiring an additional 711,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,506,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,965,000 after acquiring an additional 523,870 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.