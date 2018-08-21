Dollar General (DG) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

DG has been the subject of several other reports. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.74.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General stock opened at $107.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $70.30 and a 12-month high of $108.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 6.77%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.06 per share, for a total transaction of $200,336.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,622.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 10,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,849.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8,228.6% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,050,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014,066 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 35.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,756,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,432 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 140.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,345,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,674,000 after acquiring an additional 786,382 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 12.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,450,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,987,000 after acquiring an additional 711,483 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 182.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,040,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,641,000 after acquiring an additional 672,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.