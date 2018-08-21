Dollar General (DG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their buy rating on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Dollar General from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.97 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, June 4th. Loop Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, July 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.74.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $107.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $70.30 and a 52-week high of $108.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 2,275 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.06 per share, with a total value of $200,336.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,834 shares in the company, valued at $337,622.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,849.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 9.2% in the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 22.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 21.4% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.