Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Stake Raised by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Dollar Tree by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 67,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 35.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.6% in the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 70,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 10.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.44 per share, for a total transaction of $201,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,087.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Whiddon acquired 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.78 per share, for a total transaction of $199,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,319,022.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. BidaskClub raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $114.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $120.00 target price on Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.99.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $94.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 2.11. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $73.74 and a one year high of $116.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

