DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.14.

DWDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:DWDP opened at $68.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. DowDuPont has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $77.08. The stock has a market cap of $157.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $24.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that DowDuPont will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.71%.

In related news, CEO Edward D. Breen acquired 29,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,903.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 388,247 shares of company stock valued at $26,818,034. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DWDP. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 22,779.8% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,412,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,828 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 38.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,458,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,766 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 23.1% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,638,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,876 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 41.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,903,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new position in shares of DowDuPont in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

