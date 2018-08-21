Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (LEO) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.24

Headlines about Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dreyfus Strategic Muni. earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 45.6050477218924 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of LEO opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. Dreyfus Strategic Muni. has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $8.99.

Get Dreyfus Strategic Muni. alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th.

About Dreyfus Strategic Muni.

There is no company description available for Dreyfus Strategic Municipals Inc.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Dreyfus Strategic Muni. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dreyfus Strategic Muni. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.