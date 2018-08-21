DryShips (DRYS) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. DryShips earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the shipping company an impact score of 46.3153791125464 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DRYS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DryShips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DryShips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

DRYS stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.73. The company had a trading volume of 118,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. DryShips has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $6.90.

DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.26 million for the quarter. DryShips had a net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%.

DryShips Company Profile

DryShips Inc owns and operates ocean going cargo vessels worldwide. It operates through four segments: Drybulk Carrier, Tanker, Gas Carrier, and Offshore Support. The Drybulk Carrier segment offers drybulk commodities transportation services for the steel, electric utility, construction, and agri-food industries.

